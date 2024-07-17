Posted: Jul 17, 2024 1:35 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2024 2:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Police Department has announced that a retired K-9 officer has passed away. In June 2019, Arrak was assigned to Sergeant Patrick Luey and they worked together for three years. Arrak went on to be nominated for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards and was also included in a coloring book by protecting K9 Heroes. Luey posted the following on a Facebook post:

“I could take him anywhere, and he was the nicest gentle giant around. He knew when it was time to work and knew when it was time to play.”

After Arrak's retirement in 2022, he continued to be active in obedience training. Arrak was born in the Netherlands in 2013 before being imported to the Osage Nation Police Department for training.

(Photo Courtesy of the Osage Nation Police Department.)