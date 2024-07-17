Posted: Jul 17, 2024 8:53 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2024 8:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville Police officer was involved in a crash with a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon.

According to the BPD, the wreck happened Wednesday afternoon just after 4:15 p.m. at Hensley Boulevard and Quapaw Avenue. Information is limited, however, BPD confirmed the collision.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a Tulsa hospital with unknown injuries. More information will be released as soon as it is available.