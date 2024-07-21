Posted: Jul 21, 2024 1:32 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2024 1:32 PM

Tom Davis

Following the announcement by President Biden on Sunday afternoon, stating he would be dropping out of the presidential race, James Lankford released the following statement:

"As I have said for months, President Biden was behind in every poll because of his policies, not his age or mental capacity. Democrats gave us high prices, open borders, and weak standing in the world. That’s not just Biden’s legacy, it is the legacy of the modern Democratic Party.

Let’s Make America Great Again"