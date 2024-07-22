Posted: Jul 22, 2024 9:43 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2024 9:45 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners started their Monday meeting talking about courthouse improvements, including quotes on a replacement for a new boiler. No bids were selected, and the selection process will extend for another week.

Commissioner Paul Crupper talked about an agreement to work on private property in reference to District #1.

Emergency Manager Laurie Summers was absent from the meeting and was not able to give an emergency management update. The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex and the meeting is open to the public.