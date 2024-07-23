News
Osage Nation
Posted: Jul 23, 2024 1:01 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2024 1:01 PM
Pow-wow Coming Up in Skiatook
Ty Loftis
The 53rd annual Kihekah Steh Pow-wow to honor all veterans is taking place this weekend in Skiatook. The grand entry is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Gourd dancing will take place nightly as well.
Children through the age of 15 will have a stomp dance on Friday, senior women will perform on Saturday and senior men will perform on Sunday. Parking and entry is free to the event.
John Maker is the elder honoree, Noah Shadlow is the head man dancer, GiGi Sieke is the head lady dancer and the master of ceremonies is Archie Mason and Fi Davis. For more information, you can call 918-637-4241.
