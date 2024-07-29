Posted: Jul 29, 2024 9:40 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2024 9:40 AM

Nathan Thompson

The blockbuster opening of “Twisters” has whipped up moviegoers in Oklahoma who are embracing the summer hit, even in towns scarred by deadly real-life tornadoes.

Ironically, the top performing theater in the country was the Regal Warren in Moore, Oklahoma. That's the same city where a real-life EF5 twister ripped through the city in 2013, killing 24 people and injuring hundreds more.

In the northeast Oklahoma community of Barnsdall, where two people were killed and more than 80 homes were destroyed by a tornado in May, Mayor Johnny Kelley said he expects most residents will embrace the film.

He told the Associated Press, “Some will and some won’t. Things affect people differently, you know? I really don’t ever go to the movies or watch TV, but I might go see that one."