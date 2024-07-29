Posted: Jul 29, 2024 10:00 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2024 10:00 AM

Nathan Thompson

Voters in southern Washington County who live within the boundaries of the Collinsville Public School District will head to the polls at the end of August to make a decision on a proposed $93 million bond issue.

If passed, the funds will go to several construction projects across the school district. Just over $39 million would be used to construct a new fifth-grade building, complete with a storm shelter.

Collinsville High School would receive $22 million for expansion and a storm shelter, as well. The Early Childhood Center would receive $12 million in expansion and improvements.

Collinsville’s Athletic Department would also receive $13.8 million to acquire band uniforms and instruments as well as construct, equip and furnish improvements at its track facilities and all three of its baseball, softball and football fields.

The bond election is set for Aug. 27.