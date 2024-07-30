Posted: Jul 31, 2024 1:41 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2024 1:41 AM

Tom Davis

A tragic vehicle collision occurred on July 30, 2024, at approximately 5:07 PM on 1500 Road and 3988 Drive, roughly 1.5 miles east of Dewey, Oklahoma, resulting in the death of the driver.

David Johnson, 53, from Bartlesville was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on 1500 Road when the incident took place. According to preliminary reports, Johnson’s vehicle veered off the roadway for reasons still under investigation. The Jeep struck a concrete barrier, leading to a significant collision. Johnson was ejected from the vehicle, which subsequently caught fire.

Emergency services from Bartlesville EMS arrived on the scene but were unable to save Johnson, who was pronounced dead at the site of the accident.

The investigation into the collision's cause remains ongoing. At this time, it is not clear whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt or if the vehicle’s airbags deployed during the crash. The condition of the vehicle and the exact reasons for Johnson’s departure from the roadway are also still being examined.

Weather conditions at the time of the collision were cloudy, and the roadway was dry. There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the factors that led to this tragic event. Further details will be released as they become available.