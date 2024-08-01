Posted: Aug 01, 2024 8:55 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2024 8:55 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Mainstream gaming. The pinnacle of adolescents, young adulthood, and elderly achievements of today's fast pass society. From video games, to board games, to games on your phone, gaming has created many hobbies, cultures, interests and entertainment; something that adds to a host of strings that connects one part of the world to another.

But some don’t have the opportunity to play the games they have come to love. Bartlesville can help.

Kali Amburm, one of the founders of a new business called XP Lounge, has heard the cry from the citizens of Bartlesville.

She and her colleagues have created a safe, chill space to transport yourself into another world. Or, reintroduce competitive board gaming.

Amburm explains what XP Lounge is all about.

XP Lounge is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12-9 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6 p.m. Entree is only $5 for the whole day, where you have full access to all the video games, board games, and table space.

The XP Lounge has only been open for about a week now, but Amburm says that they already have plans for expansion.

Amburm says that they do offer both American and Japanese snacks, custom drinks and ramen; ranging from $5-$2. They do take cash and card.

XP Lounge is located at 534 SE Washington Blvd. in Bartlesville Oklahoma.