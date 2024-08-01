Posted: Aug 01, 2024 10:23 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2024 10:23 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation students are eligible to receive up to $250 in school supplies, clothing and technology assistance. Applications will open at the beginning of October.

In order to be eligible, students must be enrolled in the Osage Nation, be enrolled in a public, home school, private, charter, or boarding school and provide verification that meets the Osage Nation Education Department’s standards. For more information, you can call 918-287-5300.