Posted: Aug 01, 2024 1:22 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2024 1:23 PM
Bartlesville Regional United Way Announces $2.4M Goal
Nathan Thompson
With great fanfare from the Bruin Brigade drumline and Bartlesville High School cheerleaders during the lunch hour Thursday, Bartlesville Regional United Way kicked off their 2024 fundraising campaign with a big goal in mind... $2.4 million dollars.
BRUW's Presiden/CEO Lisa Cary says it is a lofty goal, but the money raised goes to great causes across Nowata, Osage and Washington counties that specialize in health, education and financial stability.
This year's campaign co-chairs are Jenny Brown with Phillips 66 and Karen Leinen with ConocoPhillips. Brown says United Way supports 30 projects across 15 partner agencies.
In 2023, Bartlesville Regional United Way met that same goal of $2.4 million dollars. Donors helped to serve nearly 21,000 people across the tri-county region. More than 11,000 individuals living without food and basic necessities have been helped. Nearly 7,000 people received health education and wellness services and 3,000 children participated in after school programs.
