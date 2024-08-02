Posted: Aug 02, 2024 9:49 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2024 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Fairgrounds will come alive with excitement from September 5 to 7, 2024, as the annual Washington County Free Fair returns with a new name and fresh attractions. Dubbed "The Sweet Life," this year's fair will feature a variety of engaging events and activities for the entire family.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rebecca Moses, Kevin White, and Lucas Foster talked not only about the upcoming free fair, but also a little history on the Oklahoma Free Fairs.

This year marks a special moment as the Washington County Free Fair becomes a highlight of the 100 Mile Yard Sale. Vendors will set up booths on the fairgrounds, providing visitors with an added shopping experience alongside the traditional fair festivities.

Since its inception in 1915, following the passage of the Oklahoma Free Fair Law, the Washington County Fair has been a cherished community event. The law, proposed by Rep. Paul Nesbitt, was designed to remove profit barriers and make county fairs accessible to everyone, particularly in less affluent areas. Washington County was one of the first to embrace this initiative, hosting its inaugural free fair in the autumn of 1915.

The 2024 fair introduces several exciting updates. The popular hot dog eating contest has been replaced with a donut eating contest, sponsored by Bartlesville’s own Pop’s Daylight Donuts and the Pedal Pull for the kids returns!

The fair schedule is packed with activities:

Thursday, September 5: The fair opens to the public with attractions including the Southwest Dairy Milking Trailer and Sutton Avian Live Bird Experience. The day will also feature a Pie & Basket Auction and a Dog and Pet Show.

Friday, September 6: The day begins with the Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast followed by various livestock shows, including the new Donut Eating Contest at 5:00 PM. Classic Car enthusiasts can enjoy a Cruise, and the evening will wrap up with a Movie Night.

Saturday, September 7: The final day includes livestock shows, a Craft & Vendor Show, a special Storytime featuring live donkeys, and a Horse Show.

Exhibitors are reminded that indoor entries must be placed by August 30, and livestock check-in begins on September 4.

The Washington County Free Fair continues to honor its legacy of community spirit and accessibility, celebrating its deep-rooted history while embracing new traditions and attractions. For more details on the full schedule and event updates, follow the Washington County Fair on Facebook or consult the printed fair book available in August.