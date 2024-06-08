Posted: Aug 05, 2024 8:50 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2024 7:45 AM

Nathan Thompson

Phillips 66 confirmed Monday that additional layoffs are underway, which will impact many company locations, including Bartlesville.

Al Ortiz, corporate communications advisor for Phillips 66 in Houston, would not confirm the exact number of employees impacted, but did say the total reductions amount to fewer than 1% of the company's employees worldwide.

In a statement, Ortiz said, "Phillips 66 continues to look to ways to position our organization to help advance its strategic priorities and enable more efficient ways of working. As a result, some positions are being eliminated."

He said the company understands what this means for affected employees and are committed to treating them fairly and respectfully.

The latest round of layoffs comes just a year after Phillips 66 eliminated positions for 100 employees and contractors in Bartlesville. Latest estimates indicate Phillips 66 has under 1,300 employees still working in Bartlesville.