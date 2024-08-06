Posted: Aug 06, 2024 9:19 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2024 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

The Delaware Tribe of Indians will hold a “Back to School Bash” 5K Race and Fun Run on Saturday August 10, 2024. The events will be start at the Delaware Tribe of Indians Complex at 5100 Tuxedo Blvd. in Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74006.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Wellness Director Cody Blackmon said the 5K will kick off at 7:30 A.M., with the Fun Run/Walk following at 7:45 A.M., There will be a registration fee of $30 for the 5K or $20 for the Fun Run/Walk (both fees include a t-shirt!). You may register online at https://www.runsignup.com. For more information call (918) 337-6586 or email Cody Blackmon at cblackmon@delawaretribe.org

ABOUT THE DELAWARE TRIBE WELLNESS CENTER

The Delaware Tribe Wellness Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. It is located at 170 NE Barbara, Bartlesville, OK. (Barbara Avenue is located a block west of the Tuxedo Blvd. and Madison Ave. intersection.)

There is no fee for Delaware and Cherokee members. Just bring your CDIB card or your tribal membership card with you. Tribal members of other tribes (with their membership card) pay just $10 per month. Anyone else can come in to get healthy for the small fee of $20 per month. Walk-in guests pay just 2 dollars a day.

The Wellness Center is occasionally closed because of weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances. Please check the Tribe’s home page for closing announcements; if Tribal Offices are closed for the day, then the Wellness Center is also. If you are unsure, please feel free to call 918-337-6586 beforehand.

For more information call 918-337-6586.