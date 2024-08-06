News
Posted: Aug 06, 2024 4:58 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2024 4:58 PM
Bartlesville City Council Filings as of Tuesday
Nathan Thompson
One additional candidate has filed their paperwork for seats on the Bartlesville City Council. Ward 5 incumbent Trevor Dorsey is looking to retain his seat on the dais.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file their declarations of candidacy at the Washington County Election Board. The City Council election will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Here are the candidates who have filed so far:
Ward 1
Dale Copeland (incumbent)
Ward 2
Loren Roszel (incumbent)
Ward 3
Jim Curd, Jr. (incumbent)
Ward 4
Quinn Schipper (appointed for unexpired term)
Aaron Kirkpatrick
Ward 5
Trevor Dorsey (incumbent)
