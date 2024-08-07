News
Bartlesville Man Charged With Punching Pregenant Woman
A Bartlesville man has been arrested and is being charged with a felony count of domestic abuse against a pregenant woman. Nicholas Johnson was arrested on this charge on Tuesday afternoon.
A probable cause affidavit states that Bartlesville Police responded to the address and even after officers read Johnson his Miranda Rights, he told them what happened. Johnson states in the affidavit that he punched the pregenant victim multiple times in the stomach and head. Their were markings on the victim's stomach and head that are consistent with what Johnson said.
Johnson saw his bond set at $100,000 on the consition he has no contact with the alleged victim. Johnson is next due in court on Friday, August 16th at 9 a.m.
