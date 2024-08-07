Posted: Aug 07, 2024 2:55 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2024 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County man was seen in District Court on Wednesday after being taken into custody on Tuesday on third degree burglary charges. Richard Lirette was also taken into custody on a misdemeanor counterfeiting charge as well.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a vehicle burglary at Atwoods. When seeing a photo of the defendant, one of the officers recognized Lirette, so he tracked him down to his address.

A probable cause affidavit states that when the officer arrived to the residence, Lirette initially said he didn't realize the 100 dollar bill was fake and that a guy named "Slim" gave it to him for changing the oil in his car.

Lirette went on to say that once he and "Slim" arrived at Atwoods, "Slim," told Lirette to get into a vehicle to get his wife's purse out of it. Officers then called the victim of the vehicle burglary, asking if she knew of a "Slim" and if anybody had permission to get in her vehicle. The victim stated that she did not no of "Slim" and that she didn't give anybody permission to be in her vehicle.