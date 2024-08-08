Posted: Aug 08, 2024 10:32 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2024 10:32 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Counseling Center is working to put on a Cultural Craft Night on Friday evening at the Wakon Iron Community Hall. This is an opportunity to give the community different activities to steer citizens away from substance abuse.

This is a free event and Ginger Hollis will show the group how to create three string bone necklaces. Supplies will be provided and the event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thirty registration spots are available and you are asked to RSVP ahead of time.