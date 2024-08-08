News
Perkins Addresses Phillips 66 Layoffs, Future in Bartlesville
Phillips 66 Senior Vice President/Chief Digital and Administrative Officer Tandra Perkins and General Manager of Human Resources, Service and Operations Matt Epperson confirmed Thursday that approximately 20 employees in Bartlesville were impacted by this week's layoff announcement.
They say the employees were notified Monday.
Perkins spoke exclusively with Bartlesville Radio following Thursday's Phillips 66 Forum at Tri County Tech. She says, while the reductions were tough, it was a necessary move as the company continues a transformation and implementing strategies for future growth.
Perkins says the company's Bartlesville operations are a vital part of Phillips 66.
Perkins says Phillips 66 made the difficult decision to outsource some roles due to a slow-down in finding the right talent to fit those roles. She says outsourcing does have some drawbacks, but it was a necessary step.
Even with some tough steps over the years, Perkins says the future is very bright for the Phillips 66 Research Center in Bartlesville. She says Phillips 66 is exploring partnerships with other companies to continue the drive of groundbreaking innovations discovered at the Research Center, and those employees would be based in Bartlesville.
Perkins says Bartlesville should continue to market itself as a great community to live in, with highly educated citizens and amenities that are not common in communities its size. She says that will continue to attract highly desireable talent to move to Bartlesville, which she says is not only good for the city, but good for Phillips 66.
