Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,500 donation to Churches United for Community Concern. The funds will be used to fund the organization’s food pantry as the need for assistance has grown and cost of food increased.

Arvest Marketing Manager Stevie Williams and Arvest Wealth Management Trust Officer Teri Sturgeon presented the check to Concern Executive Director Peggy Crowder.

“We are honored to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help those in our community with immediate food needs,” Williams said. “Concern has been supporting individuals and families for over 50 years and is a great resource in so many ways.”

Founded in 1967 by 17 area churches of various denominations coming together in a coordinated response to alleviate poverty, Concern still works toward that goal today. Its mission is to provide compassionate support to individuals and families needing assistance.

“Concern is very appreciative of the Arvest Foundation’s continued support,” Crowder said. “The cost of food has increased and unfortunately caused many families to rely on local food assistance. This financial donation ensures Washington County individuals and families will receive food services that are greatly needed.”