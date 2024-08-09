Posted: Aug 09, 2024 8:02 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2024 8:02 AM

Tom Davis

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center announces its 4-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2024 Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, released on July 31. This ranking places Jane Phillips Medical Center in the top 25% of all hospitals across the U.S.

The CMS Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings are derived from 46 publicly reported quality measures, categorized into Mortality, Patient Experience, Readmission, Safety of Care, and Timely & Effective Care. These measures are summarized into a single star rating, with five stars indicating the highest level of hospital performance. These ratings, which assess quality of care, patient safety, and patient experience, are essential for patients and families making informed healthcare decisions. Hospitals participating in CMS programs must collect data for these measures, which are reported on Care Compare.

Jane Phillips Medical Center provides specialized care for treatment of heart attack, stroke care, as well as obstetrics and maternity services. They are ranked among the nation’s top performing hospitals for cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation and nationally recognized as a Top 20 Rural & Community Hospital in the U.S.

“It’s an honor for CMS to have rated Jane Phillips Medical Center among some of the highest rated hospitals in the U.S.,” said Bryan Cavitt, president of Jane Phillips Medical Center. “Our highly rated performance on the CMS star ratings is a testament to the commitment of our caregivers and associates who deliver high quality and compassionate care for the patients and communities we serve every day.”



Patients, families, and communities can view the star ratings for acute care hospitals on the Care Compare website, a useful tool that can help with making informed healthcare choices.