Posted: Aug 09, 2024 9:27 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2024 9:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have several items of business in front of them for Monday morning’s meeting.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to discuss and take action on a funding grant application for the sheriff’s office and also discuss a disaster recovery assistance agreement between Washington County Emergency Management and the state of Oklahoma.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to discuss several reports from various county departments and a Rural Economic Development Action Plan report following the completion of a project on West 1500 Road.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.