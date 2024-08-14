Posted: Aug 14, 2024 10:04 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2024 10:12 AM

Tom Davis

Classes begin next week for Cornerstone Classical Academy in Bartlesville. CCA serves PreK - 12th grade and is built upon foundational principles of classical education.

CCA is a blended model two-day classical school. Children attend classes on campus two full days each week. We meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays for in-class instruction and offer a 1/2 or full-day Wednesday option for additional assistance. In addition, we are now pleased to offer a la carte High School classes for enrollment.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Cornestone's Director,Heather Deal said that this is the first year for the high school.

Joining her on the program was educator Dale Willis and Community Liason Emily Call. Each oof them said the school works alongside parents to shape effective thinkers, communicators, and learners.

All instruction and course work is received in class, and parents work with their children on in-home days to complete assignments.

Some of the many plusses that come with the high school are the filed trips to local businsess and having guest speakers from the community address the students during some of their in-class instruction days.