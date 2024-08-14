Posted: Aug 14, 2024 10:28 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2024 10:28 AM

Tom Davis

KWON Radio visited with Phillip Wright with Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America Northeast Oklahoma on Wednesday's COMMUNITY CONNECTION program to get an update on our local scouts.

Wright thanked the Bartlesville Regional United Way for all their assistance in making this past year so very successful. With some help from BRUW, 36 of our local scouts were able to attend Bartlesville's first National Youth Leadership Training where $6,000 in scholarships were awarded.

Wright said he is looking forward now to the 2nd Annual Sky Trail adventure that includes running, canoeing and ziplining on Saturday, Sept 14, where 72 participants have signed up so far. That is a 300% increase from last year.