Posted: Aug 15, 2024 1:33 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2024 1:33 AM

Tom Davis

On August 14, 2024, at approximately 4:52 p.m., a tragic collision occurred on Indian Springs Rd at NE 455 Dr, about two miles south and two miles west of Sapvinaw, OK, in Mayes County.

The crash involved a 2002 Buick Rendezvous driven by Dean Camren, 64, of Spavinaw. Camren was airlifted but was pronounced dead mid-flight.

His wife, Darlene Camren, 57, and a 15-year-old passenger were also transported to St. John Hospital in Tulsa. Darlene is in stable condition with head and trunk injuries, while the juvenile was treated and released with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision and the driver’s condition remain under investigation.