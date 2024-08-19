Posted: Aug 19, 2024 5:20 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2024 5:20 PM

Alex Benzegala

A woman was in Washington County District Court on Monday on multiple charges after allegations that she choked someone in a fight, court documents say. 33-year-old Kala Cunningham faces a felony Domestic Abuse by strangulation charge (Aggravated Assault) and first degree burglary. An arrest affadavit states that on Sunday at 1:53 p.m, a police officer arrived to the 2000 SE Osage Blvd in reference to a domestic dispute.

The court document continues to say that a video was found of the incident where Cunningham allegedly charged at the alleged victim. The victim then went to lock herself into the house, when Cunningham kicked in the door to the residence.

The affadavifit also says that Cunningham struck the victim and began to choke her, leaving her with red marks. Cunningham was transported to Washington County Jail and was placed on $25,000 bond. Her next court apperance will be on Sept. 5th at 9:30 a.m.