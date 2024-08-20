Posted: Aug 20, 2024 2:53 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2024 2:53 PM

Nathan Thompson

Tri County Tech seeks members for their FIRST Robotics Team 2165. Any Tri County Tech or Bartlesville High School student enrolled in a Project Lead the Way class is eligible.

Students involved in the FIRST Robotics Team at Tri County Tech can hone their critical thinking skills as they work with their mentors and one another to design and build a 120-pound robot that can successfully complete the challenges posed by the FIRST organization. The robot will compete in contests such as soccer, frisbee, basketball, and more.

“In FIRST Robotics, we don't just build robots; we build engineers, scientists, problem solvers, and future leaders,” said George Halkiades, FIRST Robotics Team 2165 Mentor.

Since 2006, Tri County Tech has fostered collaboration among FIRST Robotics students, encouraging them to work alongside their mentors and each other to cultivate practical engineering skills, including team building, CAD design, mechanical and electrical construction, and more. These skills are taught by professional engineers and scientists who assist students in transforming their ideas into reality in an environment that will guide them toward a STEM career. FIRST has a proven impact on learning, interest, and skill development in and out of the classroom.

"Through our FIRST Robotics program, the students get to work closely with several mentors from different engineering backgrounds, such as programming, electrical, and mechanical, just to name a few. Students get a hands-on, real-life example of how to use the design process to inventor build something, and in this case, a robot for a game. It will be the hardest fun they will ever have,” said Kendall Baker, FIRST Robotics Team 2165 Mentor.

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) was founded in 1989 by accomplished inventor Dean Kamen. Kamen wanted to inspire young people to have an appreciation of science and technology. Robotics teams consist of over 91,000 students and 25,000 mentors from 27countries. FIRST designs innovative programs to help build confidence, knowledge, and life skills while motivating students to pursue science, technology, and engineering opportunities.

Tri County Tech is hosting a FIRST Robotics Team 2165 meeting on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. at the Tri County Tech Strategy Center Incubator #8, 6105 Nowata Rd. in Bartlesville. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Students can join the team through December 2024, but are highly encouraged to join in September! To learn more or signup, CLICK HERE.