Posted: Aug 21, 2024 3:01 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2024 3:02 PM

Alex Benzegala



Coming off their best season since 2019, the Nowata Ironmen football team feels like this season maybe one to remember under 3rd year head coach Chance Juby. The Ironmen return some key starters from last year's 4-6 team including 3-year starting quarterback Treavor Emberson, who threw for over 1,400 yards in 2023. Emberson is eager to get the games started.

Senior Jerome Jackson is slated to be a two-way starter on the offensive and defensive lines who like Emberson, is a three year starter. Jackson says that his team has what it takes to surprise people this year.

Nowata opens up the season with a rivalry home game against against rival Pawhuska on Friday Aug. 30.

For full remarks from Coach Juby, Emberson and Jackson, watch the full interview from Saturday's Coaches breakfast on KWONTV.com.