Posted: Aug 21, 2024 10:10 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2024 10:10 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted robbery on Tuesday.

According to police, a female was involved in the attempted robbery at Panda Express Tuesday evening. She was last seen driving a newer model silver Hyundai SUV.

If you have any information, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 918-338-4015 or the police department’s non-emergency line at 918-338-4001.