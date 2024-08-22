Posted: Aug 22, 2024 9:38 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2024 9:38 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Collinsville man has been convicted in federal court on multiple firearm and drug trafficking charges.

After a three-day trial, a federal jury found 60-year-old Lee Holt guilty of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition; Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute after previously being convicted of a serious drug felony; Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crimes.

Prior to trial, Holt’s co-defendant, Jennifer Charisa Harrington, 49, of Collinsville, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises.

In August 2023, law enforcement served a search warrant on Holt and Harrington’s home in Collinsville. Upon search of the home, agents found a firearm and ammunition, 110 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, and cash. Laboratory testing determined the methamphetamine was 94% pure

Court records show Holt was previously convicted of several felonies, including conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and unlawfully possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Collinsville Police Department, and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service investigated the case.