Posted: Aug 23, 2024 9:34 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2024 9:34 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Marine Enforcement division has released additional information in an Aug. 3 drowning death at Skiatook Lake.

Troopers say 61-year-old Michael Cooke, of Bethany, was walking down to a boat slip to retrieve an item at Cross Timbers Marina in Osage County. They say he fell into the water for an unknown reason just after 6:30 p.m.

Cooke was not wearing a life jacket.

Park rangers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Skiatook Fire and Country Corner Fire also responded to the scene.