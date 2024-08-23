Posted: Aug 23, 2024 2:59 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2024 2:59 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man who was already being held in the Washington County Jail finds himself in more trouble with the law after being charged with destruction of a public building. Michael Blatchford was taken into custody back in May after being charged with two felony counts of stalking and placing threatening or harassing phone calls.

Blatchford was seen in court on Friday because it is alleged that he damaged the camera in his cell with his plastic lunch tray. When officers searched Blatchford’s cell, they observed the camera was damaged. It wasn’t completely secured to the ceiling and the outer cover was also damaged.

The probable cause affidavit goes on to say that the lunch tray was damaged and that Blatchford had been the only person housed in “Charlie 4.” Another officer was able to confirm that the camera had been working before Blatchford banged the tray against the camera. It is estimated that the total value of the camera is $1,200.

Blatchford will next be in court on September 6th.