Posted: Aug 26, 2024 1:36 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2024 1:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners gave their OK Monday for the sheriff's office to engage in an agreement to continue protecting children from online crimes.

The agreement between the sheriff's office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation allows for 100% reimbursement from OSBI for the county to continue training and equipment upgrades for systems supporting the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Sheriff Scott Owen says the continuation of the agreement is all about keeping Washington County children safe