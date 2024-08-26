Posted: Aug 26, 2024 1:46 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2024 1:46 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, an item was brought under new business stating that Chief Deputy Kevin Young was ready to retire his dog from service to the county. District Three County Commissioner, Charlie Cartwright explains how that process works.

The Board signed a yearly renewal contract with Survival Flight EMS for $20,000 a month and they will provide services to Barnsdall and Avant from October 2024 through September 2025. The Board also agreed that the free county-wide dump day will be on Saturday, September 21st.

There were no utility permits signed during Monday's meeting. Because of the Labor Day Weekend, the Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet again next Tuesday at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.