Posted: Aug 27, 2024 7:02 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2024 7:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The citizens of Pawhuska headed to the polls on Tuesday and decided to extend the existing one penny sales tax. Three quarters of a cent will continue going toward street and infrastructure improvements with the remainder going to economic development.

Here is Assistant City Manager Carol Jones talking about the importance of the passage of the proposition.

With 247 votes cast for each proposition, both measures passed with with a wide margin.