Posted: Aug 27, 2024 7:33 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2024 7:46 PM

Alex Benzegala

In the race for Nowata County Commissioner for District 2, Challenger Brandon Wesson defeated Incumbent Timmie Benson by 29 total votes, earning 148 votes. Wesson took 55.43% of the votes, while Benson had 44.57% and 119 votes.

Wesson told Bartlesville Radio on Tuesday night that he is happy with the results and looks forward to what he wants to bring to the position.

Wesson defeats Benson, who has served as a Commissioner since January 2021. Wesson is slated to take over in January of 2025.