News
Elections
Posted: Aug 27, 2024 7:39 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2024 8:14 PM
Shivel Wins Run-Off for Commissioner District 2
Nathan Thompson
Corey Shivel overwhelmingly won the Republican run-off election for Washington County District 2 Commissioner by more than three-fourths of the vote.
According to unofficial results from the Washington County Election Board, Shivel received 821 votes, or 77%, during Tuesday's election. His opponent, Michael Colaw received 243 votes, or 23%.
Shivel says he's thankful for the support from District 2 constituents and the good campaign between him and Colaw.
Shivel says he has some work to do before he takes office.
There was no Democrat or Independent candidate for the District 2 seat. Shivel will replace Commissioner Mike Bouvier, who made the decision to retire and not run for office again.
« Back to News