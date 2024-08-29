Posted: Aug 29, 2024 1:54 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2024 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end to summer and this weekend is shaping up to be a good one for those wishing to hit the water. After a year marked with several water related fatalities, the Grand River Dam Authority wants to remind everyone to stay safe this weekend.

The GRDA has responded to nine fatalities this yer alone. Justin Alberty with the GRDA encourages everyone to be mindful this weekend, as this has been a difficult year on the water.