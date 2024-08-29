News
Local News
Posted: Aug 29, 2024 1:54 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2024 1:54 PM
Labor Day Weekend Adds More Traffic to the Water
Ty Loftis
Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end to summer and this weekend is shaping up to be a good one for those wishing to hit the water. After a year marked with several water related fatalities, the Grand River Dam Authority wants to remind everyone to stay safe this weekend.
The GRDA has responded to nine fatalities this yer alone. Justin Alberty with the GRDA encourages everyone to be mindful this weekend, as this has been a difficult year on the water.
Alberty added that the biggest thing you can do to make a difference is wear a lifejacket, as he says in several of the cases this year, the person wasn't wearing one.
