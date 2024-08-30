Posted: Aug 30, 2024 1:29 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2024 1:29 PM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate a fatal police shooting in Coffeyville.

On Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m., officers from the Coffeyville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck near the intersection of Fourth Street and Poplar Place. The driver of the truck, identified as 33-year-old Derik Trotter, of Coffeyville, was also connected to an active investigation.

Reports indicate that officers attempted to serve a search warrant for items in Trotter's possession. During the attempt, officers detained Trotter and attempted to place him in handcuffs.

Officers say Trotter fought back and tried to escape, prompting the officers to deploy tasers. Trotter continued to be combative and one of the officers fired his gun, striking Trotter.

Trotter was taken to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. None of the Coffeyville police officers were injured in the incident.

When the KBI concludes its investigation, the findings will be sent to the Montgomery County Attorney's Office for review.

The investigation is ongoing.

Photo courtesy Darah Seaton