Posted: Sep 03, 2024 2:48 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2024 2:48 PM

News Staff

A Tulsa man appeared in Washington County District Court on Tuesday after being arrested last week on assault, battery of an officer among other charges in Bartlesville.

22-year old Joshua Phillips was charged with domestic abuse, (simple assault) and battery of a police officer, a felony charge, resisting executive officer and destruction and vandalism of property. It is alleged that on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at around 8 p.m, Phillips attacked his stepfather after an argument over a text message of at a residence in the 1200 block on SE Prarie Heights Drive. Witnesses say Phillips was intoxicated, and an arrest affadavit claims that Phillips shoulder checked a police officer and began fighting with police officers after being arrested.

Phillips sustained a bloody lip from the altercation with police and was transfered to a local hospital where he allegedy was aggresive with nursing staff.