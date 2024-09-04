Posted: Sep 04, 2024 9:30 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2024 9:37 AM

Nathan Thompson

Northeast Oklahoma travelers to the Big Apple now have another option, as Delta Air Lines began non-stop flights from Tulsa International Airport to New York LaGuardia on Wednesday morning.

Airport officials held a ribbon cutting for the inaugural Delta flight, which now joins American Airlines in offering daily non-stop service to New York.

Representatives from the airport say New York City is one of the top travel destinations for flyers out of Tulsa.

There are 22 non-stop destinations out of Tulsa, with additional flights planned, as the airport is expanding to build a new international gate, larger customs and immigration facilities, and a new Air Traffic Control tower.