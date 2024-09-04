Posted: Sep 04, 2024 2:19 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2024 2:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

The long-awaited Tuxedo Boulevard bridge repair may be facing another delay, after bids for the project came in more than double the amount budgeted.

The Bartlesville City Council rejected all bids Tuesday for a project that would have fixed the westbound Tuxedo bridge over the Caney River. The left lane of the bridge has been closed since January 2023 when a large pothole formed.

Work on the bridge was already included as a priority project in the 2020 General Obligation Bond before the pothole formed. The bond issue also include work on the eastbound bridge and the overflow bridge further east on Tuxedo.

City Engineer Micah Siemers says the budget established in the bond issue was $1.3 million. However, after several delays and with the impact of the pandemic and inflation, the lowest bid for the project came in at nearly $2.8 million — more than double the budget.

Siemers says they are going to rebid the project with just the westbound bridge included, as there are no critical issues with the eastbound bridge or the overflow bridge.