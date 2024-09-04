Posted: Sep 04, 2024 3:04 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2024 3:07 PM

Nathan Thompson

Patriot Hyundai in Bartlesville is growing, and will be building a new location at the intersection of Southport Drive and U.S. Highway 75.

The zoning for the location was approved by City Council on Tuesday. The dealership will occupy the space, where the abandoned Microtel/Motel 6 building stands, as well as three other properties to the south. Those will all be demolished for the new project.

Tatton Manning, principle dealer for Patriot Hyundai, says they have outgrown their current space farther north on Highway 75 , which is combined with Patriot GMC.

Patriot GMC will remain in the current location. Construction for the new Patriot Hyundai is scheduled to begin in late Fall 2024.