Posted: Sep 05, 2024 10:53 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2024 10:53 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man has been indicted on several federal felony charges.

41-year-old Jerico Lee Reddell, who is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, is charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of felonies.

Reddell is also accused of kidnapping two different victims, intentionally assaulting them with a dangerous weapon, and using a firearm in a crime of violence.

Additionally, Reddell is charged with obstructing a federal Grand Jury investigation and conspiring with someone else to tamper with a witness.

The FBI, Tulsa Police Department, and Bartlesville Police Department are the investigative agencies.