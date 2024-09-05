Posted: Sep 05, 2024 1:33 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2024 1:33 PM

Alex Benzegala

A man was in Washington County District Court on Thursday facing allegations of stealing a car in July. 36-year-old Kristian Draper was booked in the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Court documents states that the owner of a 2015 Nissan Versa suspected of Draper of stealing the vehicle at a small gathering at 2500 block of Summit Road in Bartlesville on July 20th, at 11:45 p.m. It is alleged that Draper was asking people at the house to drive their car, but did not get permission to drive any vehicle. It is alleged that Draper found the victim’s keys on a table and took the vehicle.

Coffeyville KS police found Draper, the stolen vehicle and keys on July 23.

Draper was taken into custody and charged with a Felony Count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and is being held on a 10,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is on Sept. 20th at 9 a.m.