Posted: Sep 09, 2024 1:16 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2024 1:16 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, the Board continued to review the budgets for county offices for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. Departments the elected officials reviewed on Monday included the Court Clerk's office, Excise Board, County Clerk's Office, OSU Extension Office and General Government as a whole.

Executive Assistant to the County Clerk, Leah Quinton spoke on some changes to the budget in their office and other agencies for this fiscal year.

Cheyenne Reed with the OSU Extension Office spoke on a change she wanted to make to their budget for this year.

The Court Clerk and Excise Board's budget remained the same from last year. Each budget was approved.