Posted: Sep 10, 2024 11:34 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2024 11:34 AM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Bank will host a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 to support the Bartlesville Regional United Way.

The sale will take place inside the North Community Room at Arvest Bank’s east side location, 4225 SE Adams Rd. Please enter through the northeast entrance, not through the main bank lobby. Items for sale will include household items, vintage finds, wall art, small furniture and more.

All proceeds from the sale will go toward the Bartlesville Regional United Way, which leads the fight to improve the health, education and financial stability of every person in our communities through the support of fourteen partner agencies. Every year, Bartlesville area Arvest associates hold fundraisers at each branch location to help support the agency’s mission.

For more information about the fundraiser sale, please call 918-337-3435.