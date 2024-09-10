Posted: Sep 10, 2024 11:37 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2024 11:37 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 donation to Caney Valley Elementary. The funds will be used to upgrade the sound system in the gymnasium, where daily morning assemblies are held.

Arvest Wealth Management trust officer Brandy Robles and Arvest commercial loan assistant manager Dana May presented the check to Caney Valley Elementary principal Kelli Longan.

“It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Robles said. “The elementary students come together each morning in an assembly to begin their days on a positive note. We are happy to help them with the necessary tools to continue this tradition.”

Caney Valley Schools exists to provide a safe and positive learning environment where all students are prepared with knowledge and skills to be productive, life-ready citizens.

“We are so grateful to have amazing community partners like the Arvest Foundation that support our small school,” Longan said. “This grant from the Arvest Foundation will help provide a reliable sound system so our students can enjoy all aspects of our daily morning assembly, as well as Student of the Month assemblies, guest speaker presentations and performances, and our end-of-year celebrations and graduations.”