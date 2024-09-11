News
State News
Posted: Sep 11, 2024
Judge orders former NFL, OU star Adrian Peterson to turn over assets to pay $12M debt
Nathan Thompson, Associated Press
Former NFL and Oklahoma Sooner running back Adrian Peterson has been ordered by a Texas judge to turn over personal assets to help pay a debt that has ballooned to more than $12 million.
A court-appointed receiver has been seeking to collect money from Peterson as part of a judgment against the four-time All-Pro running back over a loan he failed to repay to a Pennsylvania lending company. On Monday, a judge in Houston granted a request by the receiver for law enforcement to accompany him to Peterson’s home in suburban Houston so he can inventory assets that can be sold off.
Attorneys for Peterson did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
