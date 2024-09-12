Posted: Sep 12, 2024 10:37 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2024 10:37 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Public Schools is warning parents of several cases of whooping cough within the district.

Granger Meador, the school district’s executive director of communications, confirmed to Bartlesville Radio there were two cases of whooping cough in late August — one each at Ranch Heights and Wayside elementary schools. The cases have spread to other school sites in September, with two confirmed cases of whooping cough at Central Middle School, five at Madison Middle School and at least one case at Bartlesville High School.

Meador says the school district has sent notifications to parents with general recommendations on the whooping cough cases.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, whooping cough is extremely contagious, spreading by close contact with those who are infected. The infection can also spread person to person by sharing food, drink, or other items contaminated with germs from the nose and throat.

Vaccines for whooping cough are available.

CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION FROM BARTLESVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH